Bitcoin Futures Set to Start Trading as Regulator Gives Thumbs Up

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it will allow two major Chicago exchanges, CME Group and Cboe Global Markets, to launch bitcoin futures.

Tilton Loses Fight for Control of Portfolio Companies

A judge has backed a bid to oust Lynn Tilton from control of some of the companies she has been running, finding the businesses belong to investors who once backed her.

Bitcoin Firm Coinbase Names Tech Veteran Asiff Hirji as President

Bitcoin-services company Coinbase on Friday named Asiff Hirji as its new president and chief operating officer.

The 92-Year-Old Woman Who Is Still Shaking Up Wall Street

At 92, law professor Tamar Frankel is still going strong. She works five days a week, teaches two courses and is unfazed that the U.S. government plans to delay implementing key parts of the fiduciary rule that she has influenced.

White House Appoints Hensarling Aide to CFPB Role

The White House appointed Brian Johnson, a Republican congressional lawyer, to assist the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's new interim chief, Mick Mulvaney, as he takes charge of the agency.

Powell's October Calendar Shows Meetings With Bank Executives, Mike Pence

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell met or spoke with the vice president as well as executives from Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and UBS in the weeks before his nomination to be the next leader of the central bank.

Bitcoin Is the World's Hottest Currency, but No One's Using It

As businesses accepting bitcoin payments find few takers, the virtual currency is a long way from its traditional counterparts.

Fiduciary Focus Spurs Advisers to Home In on Lowest-Cost ETFs

Financial advisers are putting a greater emphasis on finding the exchange-traded funds with the lowest expense ratios for clients' portfolios, a byproduct of increased awareness about their fiduciary obligations, according to a new survey.

Dudley Suggests Tax Cuts Could Lead Fed to Raise Rates

New York Fed President William Dudley said that he sees a "reasonable case" to raise short-term interest rates next month and that any new fiscal stimulus approved by lawmakers in Washington could shape the central bank's expectations for additional rate increases next year.

What You Need to Know About Fed Nominee Marvin Goodfriend's Views

Marvin Goodfriend, the Carnegie Mellon economist nominated by President Donald Trump for a seat on the Federal Reserve's board of governors, has a long and distinguished academic career likely to please Capitol Hill Republicans.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2017 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)