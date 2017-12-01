Bitcoin Is the World's Hottest Currency, but No One's Using It

As businesses accepting bitcoin payments find few takers, the virtual currency is a long way from its traditional counterparts.

Tilton Loses Fight for Control of Portfolio Companies

A judge has backed a bid to oust Lynn Tilton from control of some of the companies she has been running, finding the businesses belong to investors who once backed her.

Bitcoin Futures Set to Start Trading as Regulator Gives Thumbs Up

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it will allow two major Chicago exchanges, CME Group and Cboe Global Markets, to launch bitcoin futures.

Fiduciary Focus Spurs Advisers to Home In on Lowest-Cost ETFs

Financial advisers are putting a greater emphasis on finding the exchange-traded funds with the lowest expense ratios for clients' portfolios, a byproduct of increased awareness about their fiduciary obligations, according to a new survey.

Surprise! Why Economists Can't Be Optimistic Enough

The current bout of more synchronized growth around the world offers economists more reasons to be cheerful. But they find their habitual pessimism is hard to shake.

Dudley Suggests Tax Cuts Could Lead Fed to Raise Rates

New York Fed President William Dudley said that he sees a "reasonable case" to raise short-term interest rates next month and that any new fiscal stimulus approved by lawmakers in Washington could shape the central bank's expectations for additional rate increases next year.

Transcript: WSJ Interview With New York Fed President William Dudley

New York Fed President William Dudley discussed the state of the economy, the likely path of interest rates, asset values and financial regulation.

What You Need to Know About Fed Nominee Marvin Goodfriend's Views

Marvin Goodfriend, the Carnegie Mellon economist nominated by President Donald Trump for a seat on the Federal Reserve's board of governors, has a long and distinguished academic career likely to please Capitol Hill Republicans.

Export-Import Bank on Track to Be a Drain on Taxpayers Next Year

U.S. taxpayers could be on the hook starting next year for operating expenses at the Export-Import Bank, a trade-finance agency that can't generate enough revenue because its leadership is in limbo due to congressional inaction.

Carlyle Paring Its Stake In Bond Manager TCW Group

Carlyle Group LP said it agreed to sell a stake in bond manager TCW Group Inc. to Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)