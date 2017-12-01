Fed's Dudley Sees No Need for Fiscal Stimulus

New York Fed President William Dudley said that he sees a "reasonable case" to raise short-term interest rates next month and that any new fiscal stimulus approved by lawmakers in Washington could shape the central bank's expectations for additional rate increases next year.

Transcript: WSJ Interview With New York Fed President William Dudley

New York Fed President William Dudley discussed the state of the economy, the likely path of interest rates, asset values and financial regulation.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)