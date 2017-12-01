Detroit Puts Profits Over Revenue With Declining Rental-Car Sales

Detroit auto makers reported mixed sales results for November, with GM and Fiat Chrysler reporting declines while Ford gained ground amid strong demand for pickup trucks and SUVs.

FDA Approves Mylan Biosimilar for Breast and Stomach Cancer Treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Mylan NV's Ogivri, a biosimilar to Roche Holding AG's Herceptin, for the treatment of patients with certain types of breast and stomach cancer

Tencent Music, Spotify Weigh Stake Swap Ahead of IPOs

The music group of Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings and Sweden's Spotify are in talks to swap stakes of up to 10% in each other's businesses ahead of their expected public listings next year.

Chinese Battery Champion Has Fully Charged IPO

China has the world's largest market for electric cars and wants its companies to dominate globally when it comes to the batteries that power these vehicles. That makes the initial public offering of a turbocharged player at the center of that effort well worth watching.

Tilton Loses Fight for Control of Portfolio Companies

A judge has backed a bid to oust Lynn Tilton from control of some of the companies she has been running, finding the businesses belong to investors who once backed her.

Verizon's New Ad Campaign: We're More Than Just a Wireless Network

Verizon is rethinking its marketing strategy in an effort to promote its technology products-and the role they play in society-to businesses and investors.

After Matt Lauer's Firing, NBC News Takes Deeper Look at His Conduct

After the firing of "Today" show co-anchor Matt Lauer for inappropriate sexual conduct, NBC News is reviewing whether there were other concerns about his behavior that went unreported.

FDA Approves Monthly Injection for Opioid Addiction

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved for sale a monthly injection to treat addiction to heroin and other opioids, the latest medication to hit the market to combat the crisis of opioid abuse and overdose deaths.

Disney Sues Redbox Over Digital Movie Sales

Walt Disney Co. sued Redbox in an attempt to stop the DVD rental company from selling digital copies of its movies, alleging that the sales infringe on Disney's copyrights.

Carlyle Paring Its Stake In Bond Manager TCW Group

Carlyle Group LP said it agreed to sell a stake in bond manager TCW Group Inc. to Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co.

