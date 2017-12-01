U.S. Auto Makers Post Mixed November Sales

Detroit auto makers reported mixed sales results for November, with GM and Fiat Chrysler reporting declines while Ford gained ground amid strong demand for pickup trucks and SUVs.

FDA Approves Mylan Biosimilar for Breast and Stomach Cancer Treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Mylan NV's Ogivri, a biosimilar to Roche Holding AG's Herceptin, for the treatment of patients with certain types of breast and stomach cancer

Tencent Music, Spotify Weigh Stake Swap Ahead of IPOs

The music group of Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings and Sweden's Spotify are in talks to swap stakes of up to 10% in each other's businesses ahead of their expected public listings next year.

Chinese Battery Champion Has Fully Charged IPO

China has the world's largest market for electric cars and wants its companies to dominate globally when it comes to the batteries that power these vehicles. That makes the initial public offering of a turbocharged player at the center of that effort well worth watching.

Tilton Loses Fight for Control of Portfolio Companies

A judge has backed a bid to oust Lynn Tilton from control of some of the companies she has been running, finding the businesses belong to investors who once backed her.

Verizon's New Ad Campaign: We're More Than Just a Wireless Network

Verizon is rethinking its marketing strategy in an effort to promote its technology products-and the role they play in society-to businesses and investors.

Disney Sues Redbox Over Digital Movie Sales

Walt Disney Co. sued Redbox in an attempt to stop the DVD rental company from selling digital copies of its movies, alleging that the sales infringe on Disney's copyrights.

Carlyle Paring Its Stake In Bond Manager TCW Group

Carlyle Group LP said it agreed to sell a stake in bond manager TCW Group Inc. to Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co.

China Tightens Rules on Microlenders

Chinese authorities are toughening a crackdown on small online consumer lenders, outlining new rules and licensing inspections to try to impose order on a fast-growing, unruly corner of the financial system.

Lids Parent Genesco Says Fans, Lukewarm on NFL Gear, Hurt Results

Genesco, the parent of retailers including Journeys and Johnston & Murphy, missed earnings estimates in its latest quarter as it blamed a downturn in interest for football, baseball and college-sports gear for weak sales at its Lids stores.

