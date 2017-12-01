Gas Natural Reduces Its Debt by EUR315 Million

Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC) said Friday that it has reduced its debt by 315 million euros ($374 million) following an issuance of debt of the same amount.

Continue Reading Below

The issuance follows the Spanish energy ministry's announcement on Thursday that gas companies would be allowed to reduce their deficits from the 2004 to 2014 period by issuing a pool of debt, according to Spanish newspaper El Economista.

Write to Marc Bisbal Arias at marc.bisbalarias@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2017 09:55 ET (14:55 GMT)