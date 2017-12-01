Energy Up After OPEC Deal -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose alongside oil futures as traders digested the decision of major oil-producing nations to extend a production-cap deal.

"With oil demand growing robustly, OPEC's supply constrained, and not much production growth elsewhere [there's] a rapidly growing gap to be filled by U.S. shale," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a research note.

Royal Dutch Shell struck a deal to tap the massive natural-gas resource buried in coal deposits in eastern Australia in a development that would feed its majority-owned liquefied natural gas venture on the country's tropical coast.

December 01, 2017 16:24 ET (21:24 GMT)