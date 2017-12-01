China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, December 1 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 874,996 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 13,580 14,100 13,565 13,850 13,700 150 167,682 120,988
Mar-18 13,915 14,285 13,885 14,150 13,980 170 106 170
Apr-18 14,055 14,420 13,950 14,300 14,130 170 48 80
May-18 13,990 14,590 13,955 14,315 14,130 185 680,188 306,818
Jun-18 14,180 14,655 14,105 14,420 14,275 145 180 286
Jul-18 14,235 14,720 14,195 14,395 14,330 65 118 310
Aug-18 14,210 14,620 14,210 14,580 14,385 195 92 1,010
Sep-18 14,280 14,915 14,280 14,665 14,460 205 26,578 26,956
Oct-18 14,915 14,915 14,915 14,915 14,345 570 2 14
Nov-18 14,750 14,750 14,750 14,750 14,480 270 2 32
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
December 01, 2017 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)