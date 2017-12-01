Carrefour and Fnac-Darty considering purchasing alliance -BFMTV

Supermarket group Carrefour and electronics retailer Fnac-Darty are in discussions to combine their purchasing power, according to French news outlet BFMTV.

-- As part of the alliance, the companies would jointly buy consumer electronics and household equipment in France.

-- The discussions over the proposed alliance have been ongoing for several months, BFMTV says.

December 01, 2017 05:14 ET (10:14 GMT)