Carrefour and Fnac-Darty considering purchasing alliance -BFMTV

Supermarket group Carrefour and electronics retailer Fnac-Darty are in discussions to combine their purchasing power, according to French news outlet BFMTV.
-- As part of the alliance, the companies would jointly buy consumer electronics and household equipment in France.
-- The discussions over the proposed alliance have been ongoing for several months, BFMTV says.
December 01, 2017 05:14 ET (10:14 GMT)