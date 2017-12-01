Correction to Brazil 3Q GDP Story

Brazil's economic recovery continued at a slower-than-expected pace in the third quarter as a decline in private consumption was offset by the first increase in fixed investment in four years.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.1% in the third quarter from the second in seasonally adjusted terms, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Friday. That was slower than the median estimate in a survey of 50 economists by the local Agencia Estado newswire, which had called for growth of 0.2%.

Compared with the third quarter of 2016, GDP grew 1.4%.

Brazil's economic recovery continued at a slower-than-expected pace in the third quarter as a decline in government consumption was offset by private spending and the first increase in fixed investment in four years.

The story "Brazil 3Q GDP +0.1% On Quarter," which ran at 6:16 a.m. ET, incorrectly said private consumption declined.

December 01, 2017 07:13 ET (12:13 GMT)