Bayer Gets CFIUS Clearance for Monsanto Deal

Bayer AG (BAYN.XE) said on Friday that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., or CFIUS, has no national security concerns related to the German company's planned takeover of Monsanto Co. (MON).

The companies will continue to cooperate with regulatory authorities to complete the transaction in early 2018, Bayer said.

CFIUS is a committee led by the U.S. Treasury that screens proposed foreign investments for national security concerns. It also includes representatives from the defense, state, justice and commerce departments.

December 01, 2017 02:49 ET (07:49 GMT)