USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Nov 30

Springfield, IL Thu, Nov 30, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

***Correction on Bean Price***

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 3.9825-4.0025 30 Days DN 7.25 -11Z to -9Z UNCH

Soybeans 9.4575-9.6075 Spot DN 6.75 -40F to -25F UNCH

Soybeans 9.5075-9.6575 15-30 Days DN 1.75-DN 6.75 -35F to -20F UP 5-UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.0675-3.1375 Spot UP 2.75 -35Z to -28Z UNCH

Corn 3.0675-3.1975 15-30 Days UP 2.75 -35Z to -22Z UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.2175-3.3375 Spot UP 2.75-UP 12.75 -20Z to -8Z UNCH-UP 10

Corn 3.2175-3.2375 15-30 Days DN 2.25-DN 6.25 -20Z to -18Z DN 5-DN 9

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: October 2017

SRW Wheat 4.2167

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3136

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1764

Soybeans (Spot) 9.4044

Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL

David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov

In state only toll free 888-458-4787

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage

