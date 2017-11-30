USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Nov 30

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Thu, Nov 30, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
***Correction on Bean Price***
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 3.9825-4.0025 30 Days DN 7.25 -11Z to -9Z UNCH
Soybeans 9.4575-9.6075 Spot DN 6.75 -40F to -25F UNCH
Soybeans 9.5075-9.6575 15-30 Days DN 1.75-DN 6.75 -35F to -20F UP 5-UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.0675-3.1375 Spot UP 2.75 -35Z to -28Z UNCH
Corn 3.0675-3.1975 15-30 Days UP 2.75 -35Z to -22Z UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.2175-3.3375 Spot UP 2.75-UP 12.75 -20Z to -8Z UNCH-UP 10
Corn 3.2175-3.2375 15-30 Days DN 2.25-DN 6.25 -20Z to -18Z DN 5-DN 9
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: October 2017
SRW Wheat 4.2167
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3136
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1764
Soybeans (Spot) 9.4044
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1420C Rh
November 30, 2017 15:39 ET (20:39 GMT)