South Korean Exports Rise 9.6% in November

South Korea's trade got back on a stronger footing in November after holiday-distorted weakness in the previous month.

Exports increased 9.6% from a year earlier to $49.67 billion in November after October's 7.1% gain, according to preliminary data from the trade ministry and the customs office. The latest reading was slightly shy of the median forecast for a 10.2% increase from a survey of five analysts.

Imports rose 12.3% from a year earlier to $41.83 billion in November following the previous month's revised 7.9% increase. The latest reading was below the median forecast for a 14.0% gain.

The trade surplus widened to $7.84 billion in November from a revised $7.14 billion in October, missing the median forecast for $8.25 billion.

The stronger November trade print came a day after the country's central bank increased interest rates for the first time in more than six years, in response to faster-than-expected overall economic growth thanks to brisk exports this year.

November 30, 2017 19:23 ET (00:23 GMT)