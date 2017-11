Royal Bank of Scotland shut a unit Thursday after collecting cumulative losses in excess of 50 billion pounds ($67 billion) from it, the Financial Times reports.

--RBS used the so-called "bad bank" to handle toxic assets after the financial crisis nine years ago, according to the Financial Times.

November 30, 2017 09:11 ET (14:11 GMT)