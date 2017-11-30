Senate Tax Bill Hits Obstacle Over Deficit Concern

Senate Republicans hit a significant stumbling block late Thursday in their efforts to overhaul the tax code, forcing them to contemplate rewriting key parts of their $1.4 trillion tax-cut plan.

Senate Banking Committee to Vote on Powell Nomination Tuesday

The Senate Banking Committee is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the nomination of Jerome Powell to be the next Federal Reserve chairman.

Japan's Inflation Picks Up Pace, Labor Market Tightens

Japanese consumer prices rose for the 10th straight month in October and at a faster pace, while the labor market tightened again offering small signs of progress in Japan's efforts to boost inflation and strengthen growth.

House GOP to Propose Short-Term Spending Bill

House Republican leaders on Friday will propose a short-term patch to keep the government funded through Dec. 22 while they work on a detailed, two-year budget deal, GOP aides and lawmakers said Thursday.

Senate Tax Plan Won't Pay for Itself, Analysis Says

Senate Republicans' tax plan would modestly expand the economy but cover less than a third of its cost, failing to meet the party's promise that it will pay for itself through faster growth, according to an official congressional analysis.

Blue Apron CEO Steps Aside

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has replaced its chief executive, as the meal-kit maker struggles to hold on to customers and reverse a precipitous drop in investor confidence since its initial public offering in June.

Trump to Nominate Jelena McWilliams as FDIC Chief

President Donald Trump will nominate regional bank executive Jelena McWilliams to lead the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the White House said.

GE's Successful Effort to Change GOP Tax Bill Shows Lobbying Clout

General Electric lobbied successfully to change a measure in the Senate version of the Republican tax bill that could cost the conglomerate more than $1 billion in new taxes if it becomes law. The company is just one of scores working feverishly to influence the final form of the bill.

What a Tax Overhaul Means for Your Industry

Congress's attempt to make the most significant tax-code changes since 1986 has split the business community. Here's a look at how 19 different industries have responded.

Fed's Kaplan Supports Rate Increase in 'Near Future'

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Thursday he thinks a rate increase in the "near future" would be wise, citing a low U.S. jobless rate and the likelihood of further labor-market tightening next year.

