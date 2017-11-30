Global Markets Hurt by Tech Stock Weakness

Continue Reading Below

The week's global decline in technology stocks continued Thursday, weighing on Asian markets.

A Year After OPEC's Deal, Anticipation Is High for Continued Cuts

The oil market is confronting a make-or-break moment as traders gauge whether major producers will come through on an expected deal this week to continue curbing output through the end of next year.

China Economic Data Exceeds Estimates, Driven by Export Demand

Activity in China's critical manufacturing sector picked up in November, as robust global demand for Chinese exports boosted the world's second-largest economy.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of Korea Calls Time on Record Low Rate

South Korea became the first major Asian economy to raise its main policy rate since the Federal Reserve started increasing U.S. rates two years ago, the latest sign of a global move away from crisis-era stimulus measures.

Harada: Prices Will Rise More If BOJ Continues Easing

Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada showed confidence in the effects of the bank's current easing program but emphasized that it hasn't reached a point where it can step back.

Australia to Investigate Financial Industry

Following a string of industry scandals, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said a royal commission will conduct a one-year inquiry into the nation's banks, financial-services firms, insurers and pension funds.

Australia's Economy Pulls Clear of Mining Downturn

Australia's economy has pulled clear of a mining investment downturn that held back economic growth for half a decade, bolstering forecasts for a healthy expansion in 2018.

Trump to Name Thomas E. Workman to Financial Stability Oversight Council

President Donald Trump plans to name a long-time New York life-insurance executive to fill a slot on the Financial Stability Oversight Council, as his administration continues to reshape regulation of financial firms.

Trump Nominates Goodfriend for Federal Reserve Board Seat

President Donald Trump nominated Marvin Goodfriend, a former Federal Reserve economist and current Carnegie Mellon University professor, for a spot on the central bank's board of governors.

Trump Administration Questions Validity of SEC Judges

The Trump administration abandoned its defense of the Securities and Exchange Commission's in-house judicial system, siding with opponents who say the hiring process for the SEC's judges is unconstitutional.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2017 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)