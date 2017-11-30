Credit Suisse Decides the Best Target Is One You Can Hit

Tidjane Thiam has learned to be a little more cautious since he took the reins at Credit Suisse. The Swiss bank's CEO set fresh profit and payout goals its investor day, but the strong share-price reaction is a slight surprise.

Bitcoin Goes to the Big Four: PwC Accepts First Digital-Currency Payment

Big Four accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers said it accepted a payment in bitcoin for its advisory services, its first in a virtual currency.

Here's the Credit Card That's Gathering Dust in Your Wallet

Long a staple, credit cards offered by giant retailers like Sears and Macy's are losing out as retailers shut locations and consumers flock to shopping at online rivals like Amazon.

Credit Suisse Restructuring Complete in 2018

Credit Suisse plans to complete its group restructuring in 2018, as it raised its profit target for wealth-management in Asia-Pacific and announced new guidance until 2020.

Aviva Upgrades Its Earnings Growth Targets

Aviva said it is raising its expectations for annual earnings growth to more than 5% a year from 2019 onward.

The Return of the Repo: A Market's Postcrisis Comeback

An obscure but vital corner of financial markets is making a comeback after the financial crisis-repos-as banks begin to rejoin the increasingly buoyant market.

Australia Financial Scandals Force Industry Probe

Following a string of industry scandals, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said a royal commission will conduct a one-year inquiry into the nation's banks, financial-services firms, insurers and pension funds.

Harada: Prices Will Rise More If BOJ Continues Easing

Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada showed confidence in the effects of the bank's current easing program but emphasized that it hasn't reached a point where it can step back.

World's Biggest Shipbroker Clarkson Hit by Cyberattack

Clarkson, the world's biggest shipbroker, is bracing for part of its confidential data to go public after refusing to pay ransom to hackers that breached its computer systems.

Trump to Name Thomas E. Workman to Financial Stability Oversight Council

President Donald Trump plans to name a long-time New York life-insurance executive to fill a slot on the Financial Stability Oversight Council, as his administration continues to reshape regulation of financial firms.

