Bitcoin Goes to the Big Four: PwC Accepts First Digital-Currency Payment
Continue Reading Below
Big Four accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers said it accepted a payment in bitcoin for its advisory services, its first in a virtual currency.
Credit Suisse Restructuring Complete in 2018
Credit Suisse plans to complete its group restructuring in 2018, as it raised its profit target for wealth-management in Asia-Pacific and announced new guidance until 2020.
Aviva Upgrades Its Earnings Growth Targets
Aviva said it is raising its expectations for annual earnings growth to more than 5% a year from 2019 onward.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Australia Financial Scandals Force Industry Probe
Following a string of industry scandals, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said a royal commission will conduct a one-year inquiry into the nation's banks, financial-services firms, insurers and pension funds.
Bank of Korea Calls Time on Record Low Rate
South Korea became the first major Asian economy to raise its main policy rate since the Federal Reserve started increasing U.S. rates two years ago, the latest sign of a global move away from crisis-era stimulus measures.
Harada: Prices Will Rise More If BOJ Continues Easing
Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada showed confidence in the effects of the bank's current easing program but emphasized that it hasn't reached a point where it can step back.
World's Biggest Shipbroker Clarkson Hit by Cyberattack
Clarkson, the world's biggest shipbroker, is bracing for part of its confidential data to go public after refusing to pay ransom to hackers that breached its computer systems.
Trump to Name Thomas E. Workman to Financial Stability Oversight Council
President Donald Trump plans to name a long-time New York life-insurance executive to fill a slot on the Financial Stability Oversight Council, as his administration continues to reshape regulation of financial firms.
Trump Nominates Goodfriend for Federal Reserve Board Seat
President Donald Trump nominated Marvin Goodfriend, a former Federal Reserve economist and current Carnegie Mellon University professor, for a spot on the central bank's board of governors.
Bitcoin Exchanges Struggle to Handle Record Volume
As bitcoin whipsawed through record highs and sharp plunges, some of the most popular platforms for the digital currency felt the strain from its sharp swings.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 30, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)