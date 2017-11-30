Bank of Korea Calls Time on Record Low Rate

Continue Reading Below

South Korea became the first major Asian economy to raise its main policy rate since the Federal Reserve started increasing U.S. rates two years ago, the latest sign of a global move away from crisis-era stimulus measures.

Harada: Prices Will Rise More If BOJ Continues Easing

Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada showed confidence in the effects of the bank's current easing program but emphasized that it hasn't reached a point where it can step back.

World's Biggest Shipbroker Clarkson Hit by Cyberattack

Clarkson, the world's biggest shipbroker, is bracing for part of its confidential data to go public after refusing to pay ransom to hackers that breached its computer systems.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Trump to Name Thomas E. Workman to Financial Stability Oversight Council

President Donald Trump plans to name a long-time New York life-insurance executive to fill a slot on the Financial Stability Oversight Council, as his administration continues to reshape regulation of financial firms.

Trump Nominates Goodfriend for Federal Reserve Board Seat

President Donald Trump nominated Marvin Goodfriend, a former Federal Reserve economist and current Carnegie Mellon University professor, for a spot on the central bank's board of governors on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Exchanges Struggle to Handle Record Volume

As bitcoin whipsawed through record highs and sharp plunges, some of the most popular platforms for the digital currency felt the strain from its sharp swings.

Bitcoin Mania: Even Grandma Wants In on the Action

Bitcoin has captured the imagination and money of investors, transforming the stateless digital currency from a curiosity among techies to a mainstream topic of interest. The result: Bitcoin's value has doubled since mid-October and jumped more than 10-fold in 2017.

SEC Nominees Face Delay as Democratic Senator Puts Up Roadblock

A Democratic senator says she won't agree to quickly confirm two nominees to the Securities and Exchange Commission until they outline their views on whether regulators should rein in activist investors, stock buybacks and executive pay.

Nasdaq Plans to Launch Bitcoin Futures in First Half 2018

Nasdaq and broker Cantor Fitzgerald are looking to join the rush on Wall Street to trade bitcoin, which powered to a record Wednesday.

Wells Fargo Is Dubbed a Repeat Offender and Faces New Wrath From Its Regulator

A federal regulator has advised Wells Fargo's board that it is weighing a formal enforcement action against the bank over improprieties in its auto insurance and mortgage operations.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2017 00:15 ET (05:15 GMT)