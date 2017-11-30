Oil Rises on Expectations of OPEC Extension

Oil prices moved higher after OPEC members said they were set to agree on an extension to their deal to cut crude production, one that has supported oil markets since late last year.

Natrual Gas Lower After Inventory Data

Natural-gas prices remained lower Thursday after U.S. government data showed that inventories fell by 33 billion cubic feet in the latest week.

Top Oil Officials Are Detained in Venezuela for Alleged Corruption

Several top oil officials, including two former ministers, were detained in Venezuela by intelligence officers for alleged corruption.

Carl Icahn Considers Board Fight at SandRidge Energy

Activist investor Carl Icahn is venting his anger with SandRidge Energy a week after becoming its biggest shareholder and contemplating steps to overturn the company's board.

Power Shift: How Natural Gas and Renewables Dethroned King Coal

For decades, burning coal was mainly how power companies generated the electricity to cool homes, run factories, and brighten streets. But coal has faded, and natural gas last year passed it as the leading source of electricity in the U.S.

OPEC Agrees to Limit Oil Output Through 2018

OPEC members agreed in principle to keep limiting their output through the end of 2018, providing assurance for an oil industry still struggling through a fragile recovery.

Why the Oil Recovery Is About More Than OPEC Cuts

Nearly a year into an OPEC-led agreement to curb global oil production, crude prices have risen to their highest levels since 2015. But prices have also been lifted by rising global demand and geopolitical risks.

Electricity Prices Plummet as Gas and Wind Gain Traction and Demand Stalls

The rapid rise of wind and natural gas as sources of electricity is roiling U.S. power markets, forcing more companies to close older generating plants.

A Year After OPEC's Deal, Anticipation Is High for Continued Cuts

The oil market is confronting a make-or-break moment as traders gauge whether major producers will come through on an expected deal this week to continue curbing output through the end of next year.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil decreased by 3.4 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 24, more than expected, but supplies of gasoline and other fuels rose significantly, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

