Toys 'R' Us Under Fire For Bonuses During Bankruptcy

A proposal by bankrupt retailer Toys "R" Us Inc. to pay top executives at least $16 million in bonuses has drawn the ire of a Justice Department bankruptcy watchdog.

iHeart Creditors Reject Another Offer From Company as They Push for Chapter 11

A key group of creditors rejected iHeartMedia's latest debt restructuring proposal, and countered with their own deal that requires the company to file for chapter 11, the company said.

Blue Apron CEO Steps Aside

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has replaced its chief executive, as the meal-kit maker struggles to hold on to customers and reverse a precipitous drop in investor confidence since its initial public offering in June.

GM Aims for Self-Driving Taxi Fleet by 2019

General Motors Co. said the robotaxi service it is developing could potentially eclipse the profits it earns in the core automotive business within a decade.

GE's Successful Effort to Change GOP Tax Bill Shows Lobbying Clout

General Electric lobbied successfully to change a measure in the Senate version of the Republican tax bill that could cost the conglomerate more than $1 billion in new taxes if it becomes law. The company is just one of scores working feverishly to influence the final form of the bill.

STX Gets Investment from Malone's Liberty Global

STX Entertainment, the young Hollywood studio behind the "Bad Moms" franchise, will receive an investment from John Malone's Liberty Global PLC.

Fed Ends Action Against Bank That Counted Quarles as Investor

The Federal Reserve said it ended an enforcement action against a Georgia bank that until recently counted Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles as an investor.

Barnes & Noble Wants to Clear 'Tchotchke' Clutter, Sell More Books

Barnes & Noble Chief Executive Demos Parneros is leading the retailer's charge to make its stores smaller and refocus on book selling, in a fight to pacify restless shareholders.

Penn National Gaming's Bid to Buy Pinnacle Entertainment Advances

Penn National Gaming's bid to buy Pinnacle Entertainment has advanced after the regional casino operator sweetened its bid.

CVS Closes In on Aetna Deal

CVS is moving closer to a $66 billion-plus agreement to buy Aetna, with a possible deal announcement by Monday.

