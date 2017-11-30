CVS Closes In on Aetna Deal

CVS is moving closer to a $66 billion-plus agreement to buy Aetna, with a possible deal announcement by Monday.

Icahn Considers Board Fight at SandRidge Energy

Investor Carl Icahn is venting his anger with SandRidge Energy a week after becoming its biggest shareholder and contemplating steps to overturn the company's board.

Volkswagen's Namesake Brand to Build Electric Cars in U.S.

Volkswagen's VW brand will build one or two electric vehicles in the U.S. by 2023, probably at its Chattanooga, Tenn. factory, as tougher emissions rules drive the auto industry toward mass production of battery powered cars.

Cumulus Media Files for Bankruptcy

Radio broadcaster Cumulus Media Inc. says ill-fated acquisitions and competition from digital streaming and web-based formats contributed to its chapter 11 bankruptcy filing late Wednesday.

Verizon to Sell Wireless Home Broadband, Challenging Cable

Verizon Communications plans to start selling home broadband service over its wireless network in some cities in late 2018, a move to challenge the cable industry's grip on Americans' internet access.

Barnes & Noble Wants to Clear 'Tchotchke' Clutter, Sell More Books

Barnes & Noble Chief Executive Demos Parneros is leading the retailer's charge to make its stores smaller and refocus on book selling, in a fight to pacify restless shareholders.

Penn National Gaming's Bid to Buy Pinnacle Entertainment Advances

Penn National Gaming's bid to buy Pinnacle Entertainment has advanced after the regional casino operator sweetened its bid.

Amazon Plans to Send Alexa to the Office

Amazon has had great success with its at-home Echo speaker, and is now counting on its new service, dubbed Alexa for Business, to spark a surge in voice computing in the workplace.

Fed Ends Action Against Bank That Counted Quarles as Investor

The Federal Reserve said it ended an enforcement action against a Georgia bank that until recently counted Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles as an investor.

Lauer Apologizes After Sexual-Harassment Claims

Former NBC 'Today' show co-anchor Matt Lauer apologized a day after being fired for alleged sexual harassment, but he contested some accounts of his behavior.

