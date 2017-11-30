CVS Closes In on Aetna Deal

Continue Reading Below

CVS Health is moving closer to an agreement to buy Aetna for more than $66 billion. A deal, which could be announced by Monday, would create a health-care behemoth selling products from drugs to insurance.

Carl Icahn Considers Board Fight at SandRidge Energy

Activist investor Carl Icahn is venting his anger with SandRidge Energy a week after becoming its biggest shareholder and contemplating steps to overturn the company's board.

Verizon to Sell Wireless Home Broadband, Challenging Cable

Verizon Communications plans to start selling home broadband service over its wireless network in some cities in late 2018, a move to challenge the cable industry's grip on Americans' internet access.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Sears Goes to Mattresses Against Falling Sales

The retailer's finance chief said a reduced footprint and specialized stores selling mattresses, appliances and car services will help the struggling retailer get back on track after years of sales declines at its namesake department stores.

Kroger Rings Up Gains in Fight Against Wal-Mart, Amazon

The large U.S. supermarket chain's moves to prioritize online orders and cut food prices appear to be paying off as it battles rivals for customers.

Alphabet Considers Giving Nest a New Home Within Google

Google is considering folding home-automation unit Nest into its hardware team, reversing one element of Google's split two years ago into various businesses under holding company Alphabet.

Credit Suisse Decides the Best Target Is One You Can Hit

Tidjane Thiam has learned to be a little more cautious since he took the reins at Credit Suisse. The Swiss bank's CEO set fresh profit and payout goals its investor day, but the strong share-price reaction is a slight surprise.

Why Electric Car Companies Don't Need Batteries

Batteries are the heart of the electric car, yet for a host of reasons car companies shouldn't be the ones to make them.

How Retailers Can Fight Back at Christmas

In an Amazon-free world, retailers would be singing in the streets. Unemployment and inflation are low and consumer confidence is high. Yet e-commerce continues to cannibalize store profits.

China's Tech Giants Have a Second Job: Helping the Government See Everything

Tencent and Alibaba are among the firms that assist authorities in hunting down criminal suspects, silencing dissent and creating surveillance cities. Their efforts are part a state campaign to build one of the world's most ambitious surveillance systems.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)