Verizon to Sell Home Broadband Over Wireless Network
Verizon Communications Inc. plans to start selling home broadband service over its wireless network in some cities in late 2018, a move to challenge the cable industry's grip on Americans' internet access.
How Retailers Can Fight Back at Christmas
In an Amazon-free world, retailers would be singing in the streets. Unemployment and inflation are low and consumer confidence is high. Yet e-commerce continues to cannibalize store profits.
Credit Suisse Restructuring Complete in 2018
Credit Suisse plans to complete its group restructuring in 2018, as it raised its profit target for wealth-management in Asia-Pacific and announced new guidance until 2020.
Aviva Upgrades Its Earnings Growth Targets
Aviva said it is raising its expectations for annual earnings growth to more than 5% a year from 2019 onward.
Alibaba Sells $7 Billion in Dollar Bonds
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has started marketing what is likely to be a multibillion U.S.-dollar bond issue, its second visit to the bond markets in three years.
Uber Lawyer Says Ex-Employee's Payout Was 'Extortionist' Move
Demands by a former Uber Technologies employee, who received $4.5 million in a settlement over his claims about the company's secrecy measures, were 'extortionist,' a Uber attorney testified. The judge disagreed.
World's Biggest Shipbroker Clarkson Hit by Cyberattack
Clarkson, the world's biggest shipbroker, is bracing for part of its confidential data to go public after refusing to pay ransom to hackers that breached its computer systems.
Siemens Picks Frankfurt for IPO of $47 Billion Health Unit
Siemens said it would list its health-care business next year on the Frankfurt stock exchange, not New York, paving the way for one of the largest public offerings in Europe in years.
SBM Offshore to Pay $238 Million to Settle U.S. Bribery Charges
How a Small Bet on Tencent Made an African Firm One of the World's Most Valuable
Naspers, Africa's most valuable company, is now suddenly one of the world's most valuable companies, too-thanks to its 33.3% stake in Tencent.
November 30, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)