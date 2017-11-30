On Our Radar

Materials Up As Dollar Weakens -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers rose as the dollar weakened against other currencies and economic data remained strong.

The British pound sterling hit a two-month high against the dollar amid growing optimism that the United Kingdom would agree to "divorce terms" with the European Union.

Gold futures declined after a strong reading of consumer spending depleted demand for safe-haven investments.

