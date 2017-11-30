Harmony Gold Says Hidden Valley Mine Shutdown Completed Ahead of Schedule

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (HAR.JO) said Thursday that the planned shutdown of its Hidden Valley mine in Papua New Guinea was completed two weeks ahead of schedule and ore processing began again on Nov. 15.

The South African gold miner said that following the four-month shutdown it expects to reach commercial levels of production in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 to June 30, in line with its plan.

Harmony added that it has now incurred over 65% of its planned initial capital investment at the mine.

November 30, 2017 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)