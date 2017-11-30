Enel to Sell Stake in Two U.S. Wind Farms for $233 Million

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) said Thursday that it has agreed to sell its majority stake in two wind farms to U.S. investment fund Gulf Pacific Power LLC for about $233 million.

The Italian utility company said it will sell an 80% stake in its subsidiary that owns the 200-megawatt Caney River and 150-megawatt Rocky Ridge wind farms. Enel added that it will continue to manage, operate and perform maintenance at the two sites.

The sale is in line with Enel's renewable-energy strategy and will allow it to restructure the wind farms' combined $140 million debt, the company said.

Enel expects the deal to close by the end of 2017.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

November 30, 2017 10:18 ET (15:18 GMT)