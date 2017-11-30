China November Caixin Manufacturing PMI 50.8 Vs 51.0 in October

Growth in China's manufacturing sector slowed in November, according to a private gauge, which offered a conflicting signal of factory activity in the world's second-largest economy after official data showed unexpected strength.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 50.8 in November, its lowest level in five months, from 51.0 in October, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said Friday. The 50 level separates an expansion in manufacturing activity from contraction.

The output subindex inched up, rising for the first time in four months, though the new orders subindex declined, Caixin said.

November 30, 2017 21:16 ET (02:16 GMT)