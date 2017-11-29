What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 29, 2017).

The GOP tax plan gained momentum when two key Senate Republicans expressed optimism about the bill and a congressional panel advanced the measure.

Democratic leaders pulled out of a planned White House meeting with Trump in response to jabs by the president on Twitter.

North Korea said it fired a brand-new intercontinental ballistic missile into the waters off Japan, ending a more than two-month hiatus.

A judge backed the White House in the battle over control of the CFPB, clearing the way for Mulvaney to remain acting director.

Flynn worked with private-sector backers of a controversial Mideast nuclear-power plan to promote it inside the White House.

A Libyan man accused of a role in the deadly Benghazi assault was found guilty of four charges but acquitted of murder.

Saudi Arabia freed several people held in an anticorruption campaign, a sign the suspects are agreeing to cash settlements.

Kenya's president was sworn in for a second term, but battles between the opposition and police overshadowed the inauguration.

The pope urged Myanmar's leaders to embrace all ethnic and religious groups, but avoided referring to the Rohingya Muslims.

The OECD said the global economy is on track for its best year since 2010.

