What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 29, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Uber had a team dedicated to stealing trade secrets and helped employees dodge regulators' scrutiny, according to allegations from a former employee.

Powell signaled that he would stick to the same monetary-policy course Yellen charted if he is confirmed as Fed chairman.

Financial shares helped the Dow and S&P 500 notch their biggest gains since September. The blue chips rose 255.93 to 23836.71.

Bitcoin crossed the $10,000 mark for the first time, the latest milestone in the virtual currency's rally.

Siemens's board is expected to firm up plans for listing a chunk of the company's health-care business.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The administration is employing a little-used authority to combat imports of inexpensive Chinese aluminum.

AT&T and Time Warner made a case for their deal in a court filing in response to the government's lawsuit.

The Bank of England said big U.K. banks could withstand an abrupt EU exit but raised concerns about derivative contracts.

Emerson abandoned its pursuit of Rockwell Automation after making multiple offers for the firm.

Unilever's board is leaning toward unifying the Anglo-Dutch company's dual governance structure.

Arby's is buying Buffalo Wild Wings, taking the restaurant chain private for $2.44 billion in cash.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2017 02:47 ET (07:47 GMT)