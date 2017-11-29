Personal Income Seen Rising Again -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 25 240K (14) 239K

0830 Personal Income Oct +0.3% (22) +0.4%

0830 Consumer Spending Oct +0.2% (22) +1.0%

0830 Core PCE Prices Oct +0.2% (22) +0.1%

0945 Chicago PMI Nov 63.0 (8) 66.2

Friday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Nov N/A 53.8*

1000 ISM Mfg PMI Nov 58.0 (21) 58.7

1000 Construction Spending Oct +0.5% (15) +0.3%

N/A Auto Sales Nov 17.5M (18) 18.09M

*Nov Flash Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

November 29, 2017 10:14 ET (15:14 GMT)