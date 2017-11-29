U.S. GDP Growth Revised Up to 3.3% Rate

U.S. economic growth in the third quarter was stronger than earlier thought, and corporate profits rebounded during the summer months.

Yellen Says Fed Will Continue Path of Gradual Rate Increases

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen on Wednesday said the U.S. central bank will continue with its path of gradual increases in short-term interest rates, but offered no new signals about what the Fed will do at its meeting next month.

Trump Team to Recommend Keeping Dodd-Frank Liquidation Power

The Trump administration doesn't plan to recommend stripping regulators of their power to seize and unwind a failing financial firm in a crisis, according to people familiar with the matter, a development likely to make defenders of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law breathe a sigh of relief.

Tech Earnings Fuel U.S. Stock Gains

Fast-growing technology companies are carrying the S&P 500 toward its fifth consecutive quarter of earnings growth and helping the index climb to new highs.

Russia, Saudi Arabia Clash Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Russia and Saudi Arabia are trying to hammer out differences over petroleum output ahead of OPEC's meeting, highlighting the fragility of an energy alliance between the world's two largest crude-oil producers.

Hopes for OPEC Action Boost Banks' Oil-Price Forecasts

Banks raised their oil-price forecasts for the second month in a row in November amid mounting expectations that OPEC and other big producers will reach a deal to support the market.

Oil Falls After Unexpected Rise in U.S. Inventories

Oil prices fell after data showed an unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories and as major oil producing nations met to discuss a potential extension of their deal to reduce supply.

Bank Shares Rally in Europe; Investors Ignore North Korean Missile Test

Banks led gains in global stock markets Wednesday after a jump in shares of financial companies helped U.S. equities notch their best day since September.

ECB Sees Risk of Large Asset-Price Corrections

The European Central Bank warned it sees the potential for large corrections in global asset prices as investors load up on risky investments even as major central banks dial down their postcrisis stimulus policies.

November 29, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)