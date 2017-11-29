Tech Earnings Fuel U.S. Stock Gains

Fast-growing technology companies are carrying the S&P 500 toward its fifth consecutive quarter of earnings growth and helping the index climb to new highs.

Russia, Saudi Arabia Clash Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Russia and Saudi Arabia are trying to hammer out differences over petroleum output ahead of OPEC's meeting, highlighting the fragility of an energy alliance between the world's two largest crude-oil producers.

Hopes for OPEC Action Boost Banks' Oil-Price Forecasts

Banks raised their oil-price forecasts for the second month in a row in November amid mounting expectations that OPEC and other big producers will reach a deal to support the market.

Oil Falls After Unexpected Rise in U.S. Inventories

Oil prices fell after data showed an unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories and as major oil producing nations met to discuss a potential extension of their deal to reduce supply.

Bank Shares Rally in Europe; Investors Ignore North Korean Missile Test

Banks led stock markets in Europe and Japan higher after a jump in shares of financial companies helped the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average notch their best day since September.

U.K., EU Edge Closer to Agreement on Brexit Divorce Bill

Britain and the European Union are close to reaching a financial settlement over Brexit but negotiations are continuing to finalize an agreement that can win backing from EU member states, according to people involved in talks.

Bundesbank Warns German Financial Sector Over Sudden Rate Rise

A sudden increase in interest rates could "seriously affect" Germany's financial sector, the nation's central bank warned, as it urged banks to ready themselves in time for higher rates.

ECB Sees Risk of Large Asset-Price Corrections

The European Central Bank warned it sees the potential for large corrections in global asset prices as investors load up on risky investments even as major central banks dial down their postcrisis stimulus policies.

Bitcoin Hits $10,000 for the First Time

Bitcoin crossed the $10,000 mark for the first time in its nine-year history, the latest burst in a rally that has transformed the virtual currency from a curiosity to a hot topic for mainstream investors.

BOJ Already Has Tools to Exit Easing, Deputy Chief Says

One of the Bank of Japan's deputy governors said Wednesday that the bank already possesses the tools needed to exit from the current easing program, a comment that may fuel recent speculation the bank could shift toward tighter policy next year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)