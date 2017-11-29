Bitcoin Hits $10,000 for the First Time

Continue Reading Below

Bitcoin crossed the $10,000 mark for the first time in its nine-year history, the latest burst in a rally that has transformed the virtual currency from a curiosity to a hot topic for mainstream investors.

U.K., EU Get Closer to Financial Terms for Brexit

Britain and the European Union are closing in on a financial settlement over Brexit but negotiations to reach an agreement that EU member states can back go on, according to people involved in the talks.

Democratic Senator Targets SEC Nominees on Activists, Stock Buybacks

A Democratic senator says she won't agree to quickly confirm two nominees to the Securities and Exchange Commission until they outline their views on whether regulators should rein in activist investors, stock buybacks and executive pay.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Judge Backs Trump Administration in Fight to Control Consumer Agency

A federal judge has backed the Trump administration in the fight over control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, rejecting a restraining order barring Trump's selection, Mick Mulvaney, from taking charge until a permanent nominee is chosen.

Trump Administration Presses Senate to Fill Posts at Export-Import Bank

The White House called on Senate lawmakers to quickly fill vacancies at the Export-Import Bank after the agency's acting chairman announced he was retiring this week, a move that will leave the board with just one of its five seats filled.

Regulators Open to Making Treasury Market Data Public

U.S. regulators said they were considering releasing to the public some of the data on the $14 trillion U.S. Treasury market that they have been collecting since this summer, but no decision was imminent.

Supreme Court Questions Whether Dodd-Frank Protects All Whistleblowers

Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism that whistleblowers who report corporate wrongdoing internally instead of to the Securities and Exchange Commission are protected from retaliation under the 2010 Dodd-Frank regulatory-overhaul law.

Three Fed Regional Banks Supported Discount-Rate Rise: Minutes

Three of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional reserve banks favored raising a key interest rate this fall, according to minutes published Tuesday.

Powell Suggests Fed Is Likely to Raise Rates in December

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell signaled Tuesday he would stick to the same monetary-policy course as Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen if he is confirmed as her successor, likely raising short-term interest rates in December.

Turkish Gold Trader Zarrab to Testify for U.S. in Sanctions-Evasion Trial

Reza Zarrab the Turkish gold trader whose prosecution with others in New York has strained ties between the U.S. and Turkey, has pleaded guilty and will serve as a cooperating witness for the U.S. government.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2017 00:15 ET (05:15 GMT)