Siemens Chooses Frankfurt Exchange for IPO of Health-Care Unit

Siemens AG said it would list its health-care business next year on the Frankfurt stock exchange, not New York, paving the way for one of the largest public offerings in Europe in years.

SBM Offshore to Pay $238 Million to Settle U.S. Bribery Charges

New Migraine Drugs Show Promise in Race to Sell Next-Generation Treatments

Researchers outlined positive data for two of the most advanced migraine drugs in development, from Teva and a Novartis-Amgen partnership, reinforcing the promise of a new class of treatment for the debilitating headaches.

Glitch Leaves American Scrambling for Pilots on 15,000 Holiday Flights

American Airlines was scrambling on Wednesday to entice pilots to cover for a computer glitch that left the carrier short of aviators for 15,000 flights during the upcoming Christmas travel period.

Retailer Shiekh Shoes Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

Mall-based footwear chain Shiekh Shoes LLC is the latest retailer to step into bankruptcy protection, following other retailers hurt by the consumer shift to online shopping.

Gawker Says Thiel Shouldn't Be Allowed to Bid on Namesake Blog

Gawker Media lawyers said Peter Thiel shouldn't be allowed to bid on its namesake blog, Gawker.com, unless the billionaire venture capitalist agrees to settle or otherwise end potential legal claims Gawker is pursuing against him.

Uber Lawyer Says Ex-Employee's Payout Was 'Extortionist' Move

Demands by a former Uber Technologies employee, who received $4.5 million in a settlement over his claims about the company's secrecy measures, were 'extortionist,' a Uber attorney testified. The judge disagreed.

After $34 Million Investment in Tencent, African Firm Is One of World's Most Valuable

Africa's most valuable company is now suddenly one of the world's most valuable companies, too.

Mars Bites Into KIND Bars

Mars Inc. is buying a piece of snack-bar maker KIND LLC, the latest move by an established food company to strengthen its standing in the fast-growing market for healthier treats and meals.

Weinstein Co. Avoids Defunct Video Distributor's Bid to Freeze Studio Assets

The Weinstein Co. has dodged a court order that would have forced the embattled studio to freeze some of its assets as it looks for investors or a buyer in the wake of alleged sexual misconduct by the studio's recently fired co-chairman.

November 29, 2017 21:15 ET (02:15 GMT)