Wells Fargo Is Dubbed a Repeat Offender and Faces New Wrath From Its Regulator

A federal regulator has advised Wells Fargo's board that it is weighing a formal enforcement action against the bank over improprieties in its auto insurance and mortgage operations.

Siemens Chooses Frankfurt Exchange for IPO of Health-Care Unit

Siemens AG said it would list its health-care business next year on the Frankfurt stock exchange, not New York, paving the way for one of the largest public offerings in Europe in years.

Nasdaq Plans to Launch Bitcoin Futures in First Half 2018

Nasdaq and broker Cantor Fitzgerald are looking to join the rush on Wall Street to trade bitcoin, which powered above $11,000.

BuzzFeed Plans Job Cuts, Business Reorganization After Revenue Miss

Facing a significant revenue shortfall this year, BuzzFeed is laying off about 100 employees and reorganizing its ad sales and business operations as it moves away from relying purely on native advertising.

NBC's Matt Lauer Fired After Complaint About 'Inappropriate Sexual Behavior'

"Today" show co-host Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC News after the company "received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace."

Gawker Says Thiel Shouldn't Be Allowed to Bid on Namesake Blog

Gawker Media lawyers said Peter Thiel shouldn't be allowed to bid on its namesake blog, Gawker.com, unless the billionaire venture capitalist agrees to settle or otherwise end potential legal claims Gawker is pursuing against him.

Chipotle Founder to Step Down as CEO

Chipotle Mexican Grill founder and Chief Executive Steve Ells said he would step down from leading the company he founded 24 years ago, as the fast-casual dining pioneer continues to struggle to win back customers.

Mars Bites Into KIND Bars

Mars Inc. is buying a piece of snack-bar maker KIND LLC, the latest move by an established food company to strengthen its standing in the fast-growing market for healthier treats and meals.

Weinstein Co. Avoids Defunct Video Distributor's Bid to Freeze Studio Assets

The Weinstein Co. has dodged a court order that would have forced the embattled studio to freeze some of its assets as it looks for investors or a buyer in the wake of alleged sexual misconduct by the studio's recently fired co-chairman.

Fidelity Customers Blocked from Accounts by 'Tech Issue' on Website

A technical error at Fidelity Investments on Wednesday morning blocked millions of customers from their online brokerage accounts.

