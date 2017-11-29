Wells Fargo Is Dubbed a Repeat Offender and Faces New Wrath From Its Regulator

A federal regulator has advised Wells Fargo's board that it is weighing a formal enforcement action against the bank over improprieties in its auto insurance and mortgage operations.

Nasdaq Plans to Launch Bitcoin Futures in First Half 2018

Nasdaq and broker Cantor Fitzgerald are looking to join the rush on Wall Street to trade bitcoin, which powered above $11,000.

BuzzFeed Plans Job Cuts, Business Reorganization After Revenue Miss

Facing a significant revenue shortfall this year, BuzzFeed is laying off about 100 employees and reorganizing its ad sales and business operations as it moves away from relying purely on native advertising.

NBC's Matt Lauer Fired After Complaint About 'Inappropriate Sexual Behavior'

"Today" show co-host Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC News after the company "received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace."

Chipotle Founder to Step Down as CEO

Chipotle Mexican Grill founder and Chief Executive Steve Ells said he would step down from leading the company he founded 24 years ago, as the fast-casual dining pioneer continues to struggle to win back customers.

Weinstein Co. Avoids Defunct Video Distributor's Bid to Freeze Studio Assets

The Weinstein Co. has dodged a court order that would have forced the embattled studio to freeze some of its assets as it looks for investors or a buyer in the wake of alleged sexual misconduct by the studio's recently fired co-chairman.

Fidelity Customers Blocked from Accounts by 'Tech Issue' on Website

A technical error at Fidelity Investments on Wednesday morning blocked millions of customers from their online brokerage accounts.

HNA to Shift Strategy With Selling Spree

Chinese conglomerate HNA is laying the groundwork for a series of asset sales, marking a significant shift in strategy as pressure builds on its finances following an aggressive overseas acquisition spree.

Heads Roll at LSE and the Timing Is Terrible

The fight to keep Xavier Rolet as chief executive of the London Stock Exchange is over, but that doesn't mean its problems are too.

Royal Bank of Canada Beats Estimates as Smaller Units Grow

Royal Bank of Canada reported a higher profit in its latest quarter as it was helped by growth in its smaller segments like wealth management and capital markets.

