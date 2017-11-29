Wells Fargo Is Dubbed a Repeat Offender and Faces New Wrath From Its Regulator

A federal regulator has advised Wells Fargo's board that it is weighing a formal enforcement action against the bank over improprieties in its auto insurance and mortgage operations.

NBC's Matt Lauer Fired After Complaint About 'Inappropriate Sexual Behavior'

"Today" show co-host Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC News after the company "received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace."

Nasdaq Plans to Launch Bitcoin Futures in First Half 2018

Nasdaq and broker Cantor Fitzgerald are looking to join the rush on Wall Street to trade bitcoin, which powered above $11,000.

Chipotle Founder to Step Down as CEO

Chipotle Mexican Grill founder and Chief Executive Steve Ells said he would step down from leading the company he founded 24 years ago, as the fast-casual dining pioneer continues to struggle to win back customers.

HNA to Shift Strategy With Selling Spree

Chinese conglomerate HNA is laying the groundwork for a series of asset sales, marking a significant shift in strategy as pressure builds on its finances following an aggressive overseas acquisition spree.

Heads Roll at LSE and the Timing Is Terrible

The fight to keep Xavier Rolet as chief executive of the London Stock Exchange is over, but that doesn't mean its problems are too.

Royal Bank of Canada Beats Estimates as Smaller Units Grow

Royal Bank of Canada reported a higher profit in its latest quarter as it was helped by growth in its smaller segments like wealth management and capital markets.

Snapchat Simplifies Design to Spur Use

Snapchat introduced an overhaul of its app to make it simpler to use, a concession that its complicated design was holding the company back amid intense competition.

Alibaba Flies Back Into U.S. Dollar Bond Markets

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has started marketing what is likely to be a multibillion U.S.-dollar bond issue, its second visit to the bond markets in three years.

U.S. Probe of Malaysian Fund Looks at Rap Star's Political Donations

The Justice Department is investigating political donations by rap star Pras Michel during the 2012 campaign, after evidence emerged that he received $20 million in gifts around the same time from a Malaysian financier linked to a global fraud scandal.

