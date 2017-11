Belgian inflation crept higher in November, with the annual price increase inching up to 2.1% from 2.0% the previous month, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Stripping out energy prices, the annual inflation rate was 1.4% in November compared with 1.5% in October.

