Axel Springer and Partners Make New Investment in Group Nine Media

Axel Springer SE (SPR.XE) and its partners have made a follow-up investment of 40 million dollars into Group Nine Media, a U.S. operator of online video platforms, the company said Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Group Nine Media is owned by Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA), Axel Springer and Lerer Hippeau Ventures.

"With this follow-on financing, we want to accelerate the further growth of Group Nine Media", said Jens Mueffelmann, chief executive of Axel Springer Digital Ventures.

Write to Max Bernhard at Max.Bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2017 04:47 ET (09:47 GMT)