What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Big U.S. grocers are fining suppliers for late deliveries, aiming to keep customers satisfied and better compete with online retailers like Amazon.

Morgan Stanley and UBS abandoned a pact that makes it easier for financial advisers to jump to rivals and take clients with them.

Bitcoin's price surged to a new high within a few hundred dollars of $10,000, extending a torrid 2017 run for the digital currency.

SoftBank has told Uber stakeholders it will initially offer to buy shares at a nearly 30% discount to the firm's most recent valuation.

Powell heads to Capitol Hill Tuesday for what is expected to be a relatively smooth confirmation process for the Fed's top job.

Teva's new CEO is shuffling the drug firm's top ranks and combining its generic and specialty businesses.

The S&P 500 eased as energy shares fell along with crude prices. The Dow rose 22.79 points to 23580.78.

New-home sales rose in October, driven by demand for entry-level homes.

The U.S. indicted three alleged Chinese hackers over breaches involving Moody's Analytics and Siemens.

Julius Baer's CEO quit to join rival Pictet, marking an unexpected shake-up in the Swiss banking industry.

SandRidge's board adopted a poison pill that would make it harder for Icahn to boost his stake.

