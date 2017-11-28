USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Nov 28

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Tue, Nov 28, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 3.9975-4.0175 30 Days UP 1.25 -11Z to -9Z UNCH
Soybeans 9.5300-9.6800 Spot DN 3 -40F to -25F UNCH
Soybeans 9.5300-9.7300 15-30 Days DN 3 -40F to -20F UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.0125-3.0625 Spot DN 2.5 -35Z to -30Z UNCH
Corn 3.0125-3.1425 15-30 Days DN 2.5-DN 6.5 -35Z to -22Z UNCH-DN 4
Processor Bids
Corn 3.1625-3.1825 Spot UP 2.5-DN 2.5 -20Z to -18Z UP 5-UNCH
Corn 3.2725-3.3525 15-30 Days DN 1.5-UP 2.5 -9Z to -1Z UP 1-UP 5
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: October 2017
SRW Wheat 4.2167
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3136
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1764
Soybeans (Spot) 9.4044
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1427C dh
