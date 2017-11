Shares of telecommunications companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into economically sensitive areas.

In a highly unusual move, China Development Bank, a policy bank which often helps fund Chinese companies' investments overseas, late last week filed a petition for Indian carrier Reliance, also known as RCom, to be declared insolvent.

November 28, 2017 16:34 ET (21:34 GMT)