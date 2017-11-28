Tech Up As Momentum Seen Continuing -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked up as traders bet the sector could sustain its rapid rate of appreciation.

Continue Reading Below

A federal judge ordered a delay in the trial between Alphabet's Waymo and Uber Technologies after he received a memo from a former Uber employee introducing new information about the alleged theft of trade secrets.

Deutsche Post's DHL said Tuesday it has preordered 10 of Tesla's Semi trucks, joining a growing list of large transportation companies looking to test the all-electric vehicles.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2017 16:41 ET (21:41 GMT)