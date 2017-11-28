Powell to Face Questions on Future Fed Policy at Senate Hearing

Jerome Powell will face questions Tuesday about what direction he plans to take Federal Reserve policy in the years ahead, as the Senate Banking Committee holds a hearing on the Fed governor's nomination to be the next leader of the central bank.

Consumer Confidence Remains at a 17-Year High

A measure of U.S. consumer confidence rose again in November, increasing to 129.5 in November from 126.2 in October

Home Price Growth Gained Momentum in September

Home price growth gained momentum in September, as a strong economy boosted demand for homes but supply failed to keep pace.

U.S. Stocks on Track for Fresh Records

U.S. stocks rose Tuesday, putting major indexes on track to notch another series of record closes.

Oil Prices Chase $60 After a Year of Surging Demand

The price of oil in the U.S. has climbed to levels not seen since 2015, as unexpectedly strong global growth has helped soak up a supply glut that plagued the market for years.

Trump Administration Urges Judge to Reject Obama-Era Official's Attempt to Run CFPB

The Trump administration urged a federal judge to reject an Obama-era official's attempt to assert command over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, arguing in a court filing it had properly installed its own official to run the agency.

Fed's Dudley: More Data Needed on Treasury Market Trading

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said U.S. regulators and the public would benefit from more information about trading in the U.S. Treasury bond market.

Richmond Fed Says Manufacturing Activity Jumped in November

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said that an index tracking manufacturing activity at factories across the central Atlantic states rose to its highest level since 1993 this month.

BOE Says British Banks Could Handle a 'Disorderly' Brexit

The U.K.'s largest banks could withstand Britain crashing out of the EU, the Bank of England said, but it raised wider concerns over how trillions of dollars' worth of derivatives contracts will be treated after Brexit.

Anxiety Over OPEC Cuts Weighs on Oil

Oil prices fell amid market jitters over whether-and for how long-OPEC and Russia will agree to extend their deal to curb crude production when they convene later this week.

