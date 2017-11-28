Powell to Face Questions on Future Fed Policy at Senate Hearing

Jerome Powell will face questions Tuesday about what direction he plans to take Federal Reserve policy in the years ahead, as the Senate Banking Committee holds a hearing on the Fed governor's nomination to be the next leader of the central bank.

Oil Prices Chase $60 After a Year of Surging Demand

The price of oil in the U.S. has climbed to levels not seen since 2015, as unexpectedly strong global growth has helped soak up a supply glut that plagued the market for years.

Trump Administration Urges Judge to Reject Obama-Era Official's Attempt to Run CFPB

The Trump administration urged a federal judge to reject an Obama-era official's attempt to assert command over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, arguing in a court filing it had properly installed its own official to run the agency.

BOE Says British Banks Could Handle a 'Disorderly' Brexit

The U.K.'s largest banks could withstand Britain crashing out of the EU, the Bank of England said, but it raised wider concerns over how trillions of dollars' worth of derivatives contracts will be treated after Brexit.

Stock Futures Point to Fresh Record for S&P 500

Global stocks were mostly higher Tuesday, with futures pointing to another record on Wall Street.

OECD Sees Global Economic Growth Reaching Seven-Year High

The global economy is on course for its best year since 2010 as both the U.S. and the eurozone grow more rapidly than had been expected, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said.

Anxiety Over OPEC Cuts Weighs on Oil

Oil prices fell amid market jitters over whether-and for how long-OPEC and Russia will agree to extend their deal to curb crude production when they convene later this week.

Chinese Watchdog Renews Chase for Elusive Consumer Credit-Rating System

China's online-finance regulator plans to set up a personal credit-rating system, reinvigorating a three-year-long mission to find a homegrown answer to U.S. FICO scores as Beijing moves to clean up the country's internet lending sector.

Fed's Dudley Remains Confident Inflation Will Eventually Rise

New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said he still expects that a very strong employment sector will help push inflation up over time.

