Anxiety Over OPEC Cuts Weighs on Oil

Oil prices fell amid market jitters over whether-and for how long-OPEC and Russia will agree to extend their deal to curb crude production when they convene later this week.

Shell to Pay Its Dividend in Cash in Latest Sign of Health for Big Oil

Royal Dutch Shell said it would begin paying its dividend only in cash, a fresh sign that big oil companies are trying to reward investors after struggling with three years of falling oil prices.

Oil Prices Chase $60 After a Year of Surging Demand

The price of oil in the U.S. has climbed to levels not seen since 2015, as unexpectedly strong global growth has helped soak up a supply glut that plagued the market for years.

American Fuel Cell Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

American Fuel Cell & Coated Fabrics Co., a government contractor that supplies aircraft fuel tanks used by Boeing Co., Bell Helicopter and other defense and commercial businesses, filed for bankruptcy Sunday, saying efforts to cut costs and restructure its finances outside of Chapter 11 haven't worked.

SandRidge Adopts 'Poison Pill' After Carl Icahn Increases Stake

SandRidge's board adopted a so-called poison pill that would make it more difficult for activist investor Carl Icahn to increase his stake as he criticizes SandRidge's plan to buy Bonanza Creek.

Statoil Buys Total's Stakes in Norwegian Assets

Statoil has agreed to buy stakes in two oil assets from Total for $1.45 billion, expanding its presence on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Venezuelan General to Lead State Oil Industry

President Nicolás Maduro named an active general to lead the state oil industry, Venezuela's last major economic sector that had been outside the military's control.

FBI Investigates Energy Firm EnerVest Over Ohio Shale-Drilling Lease

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into an eastern Ohio landowner's claims that oil-and-gas investment firm EnerVest Ltd. sold valuable shale-drilling rights that should have been his to sell.

OPEC Plus Adds Uncertainty to Oil Market

Russia's importance to a deal to extend oil export cuts means that it holds the cards for OPEC and the deal will be less certain.

Oil Investors' Surprise New Worry: An Over-Achieving OPEC

OPEC is poised to extend its production agreement, raising fears of price rises that risk curbing demand for crude and encouraging alternatives.

November 28, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)