Shell Shores Up Its Dividend
Royal Dutch Shell said it would begin paying its dividend only in cash, a fresh sign that big oil companies are trying to reward investors after struggling with three years of falling oil prices.
American Fuel Cell Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
American Fuel Cell & Coated Fabrics Co., a government contractor that supplies aircraft fuel tanks used by Boeing Co., Bell Helicopter and other defense and commercial businesses, filed for bankruptcy Sunday, saying efforts to cut costs and restructure its finances outside of Chapter 11 haven't worked.
Oil Falls Ahead of OPEC Meeting
Oil prices fell, ahead of a meeting scheduled for later this week between major crude producers, where a decision is expected on whether cuts will be extended.
SandRidge Adopts 'Poison Pill' After Carl Icahn Increases Stake
SandRidge's board adopted a so-called poison pill that would make it more difficult for activist investor Carl Icahn to increase his stake as he criticizes SandRidge's plan to buy Bonanza Creek.
Statoil Buys Total's Stakes in Norwegian Assets
Statoil has agreed to buy stakes in two oil assets from Total for $1.45 billion, expanding its presence on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.
Venezuelan General to Lead State Oil Industry
President Nicolás Maduro named an active general to lead the state oil industry, Venezuela's last major economic sector that had been outside the military's control.
FBI Investigates Energy Firm EnerVest Over Ohio Shale-Drilling Lease
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into an eastern Ohio landowner's claims that oil-and-gas investment firm EnerVest Ltd. sold valuable shale-drilling rights that should have been his to sell.
OPEC Plus Adds Uncertainty to Oil Market
Russia's importance to a deal to extend oil export cuts means that it holds the cards for OPEC and the deal will be less certain.
Oil Investors' Surprise New Worry: An Over-Achieving OPEC
OPEC is poised to extend its production agreement, raising fears of price rises that risk curbing demand for crude and encouraging alternatives.
Oncor Minority Owners Sue NextEra for $72 Million Breakup Fee
NextEra Energy Inc.'s failed pursuit of electricity-transmissions business Oncor could become more costly if Oncor's minority owners prevail in a lawsuit filed this week.
