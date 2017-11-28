Emerson Withdraws Proposal to Buy Rockwell Automation

Emerson Electric said it was rescinding its offer to buy Rockwell Automation because of the target company's board's "unwillingness to engage in discussions."

Tesla Truck Gets an Order from DHL as Shippers Give New Vehicle a Try

Deutsche Post's DHL said Tuesday it has preordered 10 of Tesla's Semi trucks, joining a growing list of large transportation companies looking to test the all-electric vehicles.

Buffalo Wild Wings Agrees to a $2.9 Billion Takeover by Arby's

Buffalo Wild Wings has agreed to be purchased by Arby's Restaurant Group, taking the restaurant chain private for $2.44 billion in cash plus debt.

Siemens Tees Up Health-Care IPO in One of Biggest European Deals in Years

Siemens AG, the German engineering conglomerate, is readying the most significant step yet in its yearslong restructuring: the listing of a big chunk of its health-care business, estimated to be worth up to $47 billion.

Unilever Sees Single Corporate Structure as Best for Shareholders

Unilever is leaning toward unifying its unusual dual governance structure after fending off an unsolicited $143-billion bid by Kraft Heinz earlier this year.

Shell to Pay Its Dividend in Cash in Latest Sign of Health for Big Oil

Royal Dutch Shell said it would begin paying its dividend only in cash, a fresh sign that big oil companies are trying to reward investors after struggling with three years of falling oil prices.

Inside Valeant's Bid to Be a Normal Drug Company

Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which has been Exhibit A of corporate turbulence since 2015, is trying to get back to being a normal drug company. But it faces a steep climb to good health.

Uber-Waymo Trial Is Delayed as New Evidence Emerges

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a delay in the trial between Alphabet's Waymo and Uber Technologies after he received a memo from a former Uber employee introducing new information about the alleged theft of trade secrets.

WeWork to Buy Meetup, Targeting Off-Hours Gatherings

WeWork is buying Meetup, as the richly funded office-sharing company seeks to bring more visitors during nonworking hours into its growing array of real estate.

Microsoft Adds SAP as Cloud Partner to Challenge Amazon

Microsoft signed up business-software vendor SAP as a cloud partner, its latest effort at using alliances to challenge Amazon's dominance in the market for web-based, on-demand computing resources.

