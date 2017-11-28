Emerson Withdraws Proposal to Buy Rockwell Automation

After making multiple offers to buy Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric said it was rescinding its offer because of the target company's board's "unwillingness to engage in discussions."

Shell to Pay Its Dividend in Cash in Latest Sign of Health for Big Oil

Royal Dutch Shell said it would begin paying its dividend only in cash, a fresh sign that big oil companies are trying to reward investors after struggling with three years of falling oil prices.

Buffalo Wild Wings Agrees to a $2.4 Billion Takeover by Arby's

Buffalo Wild Wings has agreed to be purchased by Arby's Restaurant Group, taking the restaurant chain private in a deal worth roughly $2.44 billion.

Activist Investor Denies Advocating Breakup of Clariant

Activist investor White Tale has accused Clariant of misrepresenting their discussions about the Swiss chemical company's future, escalating the war of words between the two sides.

Airbus Taps New Sales Chief, as Leahy Heads for Exit

Airbus is kicking off a new era in its battle against Boeing, naming Eric Schulz, a top executive at engine supplier Rolls-Royce Holdings, to become its next airliner sales chief.

China Auto Industry Accelerates in Race Against Foreign Rivals

Lynk, a new auto brand hit the market in China, part of an effort by domestic car makers to broaden their appeal by offering upscale vehicles capable of matching foreign rivals.

BOE Says British Banks Could Handle a 'Disorderly' Brexit

The U.K.'s largest banks could withstand Britain crashing out of the EU, the Bank of England said, but it raised wider concerns over how trillions of dollars' worth of derivatives contracts will be treated after Brexit.

Is Uber's Grip on Southeast Asia Up for Grab?

After retreating from China, Uber is under pressure in Southeast Asia where it has been outflanked by Grab, a faster-growing local player that proved more nimble in meeting local preferences.

Maersk Makes Board Appointments Amid Focus on Logistics

A.P. Moeller-Maersk announced a series of appointments to its executive board as it accelerates its transformation into an integrated logistics company.

Japan's Toray Joins Quality-Scandal Parade

Japanese industrial giant Toray Industries said a subsidiary faked quality data on textiles used to strengthen car tires-a problem it kept secret for more than a year until it saw leaks on the internet.

November 28, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)